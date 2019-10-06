American Express Company (AXP) Analysts See $2.08 EPS; Last Week Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Coverage

Analysts expect American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report $2.08 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 10.64% from last quarter’s $1.88 EPS. AXP’s profit would be $1.73B giving it 13.75 P/E if the $2.08 EPS is correct. After having $2.07 EPS previously, American Express Company’s analysts see 0.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Products Partners has $3700 highest and $3500 lowest target. $35.50’s average target is 26.97% above currents $27.96 stock price. Enterprise Products Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Sector Outperform New Target: $35.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $37.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: Johnson Rice Rating: Neutral New Target: $35.0000 Initiates Coverage On

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold American Express Company shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waters Parkerson Ltd has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fosun Intl Limited owns 0.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 13,855 shares. Levin Cap Strategies L P holds 7,064 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Srb stated it has 4,006 shares. Bancshares Of The West holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 5,812 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt Incorporated has 4,040 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 0% or 4,006 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 370 shares. Moreover, Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Invesco holds 0.17% or 5.71 million shares. 120,946 are owned by Rafferty Asset Management Llc. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 54,123 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 5.25M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.53% or 207,990 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.19% stake.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $95.18 billion. It operates through four divisions: U.S. It has a 14.15 P/E ratio. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Delta, American Express to ‘relaunch’ SkyMiles card – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Stays Strong With Solid Guidance Update – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 20.03% above currents $114.41 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and clients of natural gas, natural gas liquids , crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company has market cap of $61.23 billion. The firm operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services divisions. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.96. About 3.19 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity. $150,000 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares were bought by Brasseux Murray E.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 103,641 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. 35,844 are held by Intersect Limited Liability Com. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. First Republic invested 0.23% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Fiera Capital reported 0.01% stake. Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust reported 0.76% stake. Sfmg Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Brookfield Asset holds 14.99M shares. Westwood Mgmt Il owns 7,484 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd stated it has 101,154 shares. 35,125 are held by Ami Investment Management. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Com has 3,019 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 34,500 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru reported 24,428 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 More Reason to Love Enterprise Products Partners – Motley Fool” on October 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Enterprise to Build PDH 2 Plant; Supported by Long-term Agreements With LyondellBasell – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Enterprise to Further Expand Midland to ECHO System; Expects Seminole to Return to NGL Service 2H2021 – Business Wire” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.