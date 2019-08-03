American Express Co Com (AXP) Stock Value Rose While American National Bank Upped Position; Smith & Howard Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $448,200

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO REAFFIRMS EXPECTS AN INCREASE AGAIN IN 2019 SALES, ADJ EBITDA; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 17/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 16/05/2018 – Merck to Use Genome Editing in Study of Gut Bacteria to Benefit Malnourished Children; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 24/05/2018 – Eisai and Merck: FDA Has Extended Action Date for Supplemental New Drug Application for lenvatinib; 10/03/2018 – Top 3 for the past week; #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK

American National Bank increased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 7,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 51,524 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, up from 44,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.15M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor holds 173,357 shares. 34,679 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Professional Advisory accumulated 7,222 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt has invested 3.36% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kcm Inv Advsr Limited reported 47,690 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 11,000 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt invested in 0.99% or 60,346 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 21,339 shares. New York-based Wafra has invested 1.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Company reported 81,839 shares. Augustine Asset Management Inc stated it has 89,261 shares. Assets Invest Management owns 0.94% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 70,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.59% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 23.93M shares. Capstone Fincl Advisors Incorporated has 3,215 shares. 17,469 are held by Lakeview Cap Limited Liability Corporation.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 8,287 shares to 49,511 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 4,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,839 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Kiltearn Prtn Llp holds 3.65% or 1.18M shares. Sei Co stated it has 171,879 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Indiana Trust Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.31% or 5,463 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa has 0.14% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 157,129 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Limited Company holds 0.45% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 19,565 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.3% or 21,620 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Reilly Fin Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 2,650 shares. Oakworth Cap stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 46,584 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl Inc. Sector Pension Board holds 57,770 shares. 17,100 were reported by Osborne Ptnrs Capital Management Lc. Vanguard Gp Inc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sageworth Tru Company has 225 shares.