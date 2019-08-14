American Express Co Com (AXP) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Decreased Its Stake by $761,910 as Share Price Rose; Maverick Capital LTD Increases Holding in Toro Co (TTC)

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 77.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 70,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 162,730 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20 million, up from 91,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.45. About 405,586 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Toro European CLO 5; 19/03/2018 – Toro: Terms of Transaction Weren’t Disclosed; 22/04/2018 – DJ Toro Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTC); 30/05/2018 – EBIOSS EBI.MC – EXTENDS PERIOD TO CONFIRM TRANSACTION WITH BLACK TORO CAPITAL TILL JUNE 29; 21/03/2018 – TTC SUGAR TARGETS OVER HALF OF VIETNAM SUGAR MARKET SHARE; 24/05/2018 – TORO SEES 3Q EPS 64C TO 67C, EST. 68C; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Effective Tax Rate 22.4; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees 3Q Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 67c; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Toro European Clo 5 Designated Activity Company

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 6,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 41,496 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, down from 48,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 3.17M shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Corp stated it has 473 shares. The New York-based Lc has invested 1.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Chesley Taft & Assocs stated it has 99,617 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Co holds 0.39% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 66,383 shares. Evergreen Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,964 shares. Fulton State Bank Na invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 276,035 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 4,321 shares. Moreover, Qs Limited Com has 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Community Comml Bank Na stated it has 0.19% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Check Capital Management Ca invested 3.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Davenport And Limited holds 51,689 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Highland Ltd has invested 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Donaldson Ltd owns 5,001 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.49% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.18 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,686 shares to 30,637 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 12,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TTC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 82.09 million shares or 1.08% less from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Com owns 0% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 232 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company has 501 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.38% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) or 2.50 million shares. Nordea Inv Management, Sweden-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Twin Tree LP accumulated 4,427 shares or 0% of the stock. Roundview Cap Limited Liability holds 0.08% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) or 4,710 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 108,308 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 16,110 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,155 shares. Reilly Financial Llc holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts, Australia-based fund reported 12,273 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 87,944 shares. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.19% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 228,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Inc holds 0.03% or 10,427 shares in its portfolio.