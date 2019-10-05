American Express Co Com (AXP) Share Price Rose While Silvercrest Asset Management Group Cut Stake; As Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stock Declined, Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Increased Stake

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 2,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 101,316 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.51 million, down from 103,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 76.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 24,835 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, up from 14,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.47. About 536,290 shares traded or 5.14% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers Names Nathaniel Dalton CEO; 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SOLUTION FOR SPENT-CATALYST MGMT; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Textile World: Brand Cooperation Between Mercedes-AMG And ASSOS Of Switzerland: Exclusive AMG Performance Wear Collection Now; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH; 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 13.75 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miracle Mile Limited Liability owns 0.34% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 37,000 shares. Fil Ltd owns 258,490 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ironwood Counsel Limited Com has 2.78% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 59,138 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset LP reported 2,993 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Inc owns 232,852 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,500 shares. Rockland Tru invested in 0.08% or 6,434 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Dnb Asset As stated it has 72,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Berkshire Hathaway holds 8.99% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 151.61M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York stated it has 0.29% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cahill Inc reported 2,119 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0.21% or 653,122 shares in its portfolio. 1,747 are owned by Eagle Global Advsr Lc. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 0.17% or 26,268 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp Com (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3,913 shares to 333,851 shares, valued at $49.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp Com (NYSE:HES) by 21,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc Co (NYSE:AHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counselors Inc reported 26,570 shares stake. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 46,228 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 16,838 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability owns 5,150 shares. Altfest L J & invested in 3,344 shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 1.57% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 1.23 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 200,822 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 95 shares or 0% of the stock. King Luther Cap Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 4,840 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co holds 41,383 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 232,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $584,906 activity.