American Express Co Com (AXP) Market Valuation Rose While Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Cut Its Stake by $310,868; Cullen Capital Management Has Lifted Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) Holding

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 2,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 83,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $124.88. About 2.95 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 658,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, up from 839,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.945. About 26.17 million shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.23 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey has invested 1.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.43M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Orrstown Svcs Inc owns 10,898 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc holds 0.19% or 12,102 shares. Moreover, Sather Financial Group has 0.19% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,777 shares. 73,884 were accumulated by First Interstate Financial Bank. Mufg Americas has invested 0.51% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Caprock Gru owns 8,543 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 14,489 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hyman Charles D reported 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson holds 3,880 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 482,058 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Llc has 2,566 shares. The Massachusetts-based Family Cap Tru has invested 2.21% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonic Healthcare Ltd. (SKHCF) by 25,645 shares to 345,310 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GLAXF) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,230 shares, and cut its stake in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SMFTF).

