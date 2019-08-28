American Express Co Com (AXP) Holder Fdx Advisors Decreased Its Stake; Skylands Capital Maintains Holding in E Trade Financial (ETFC)

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 20,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 31,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 3.04 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 140.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 52,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 90,300 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 2.93M shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 40,850 shares to 124,700 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,900 shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Adage Capital Group Inc Ltd Co accumulated 358,441 shares. Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Cibc World Mkts stated it has 8,447 shares. 489 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation. Axa reported 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Exane Derivatives invested in 2,906 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody Bankshares Division, a Texas-based fund reported 265 shares. Mason Street Ltd holds 35,140 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.03% stake. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership invested in 0.32% or 526,887 shares. 11.47M were accumulated by Fmr Llc. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 38 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 10,769 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vng Rus2000idx (VTWO) by 8,130 shares to 93,567 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 9,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Intermed Term (BIV).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.15 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.