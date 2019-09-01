American Express Co Com (AXP) Holder Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Decreased Position by $310,868 as Stock Value Rose; Kanawha Capital Management Has Boosted Its At&T (T) Stake by $329,499; Shares Rose

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 2,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 80,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, down from 83,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.17 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mngmt Company reported 25,288 shares. 21,585 were accumulated by Harbour Invest Management Ltd. Bainco Intl Invsts holds 0.41% or 80,763 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.06% or 55,336 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 118,849 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.79% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northrock Prtn Lc accumulated 0.11% or 13,108 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 125,889 were accumulated by Oakwood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co Ca. Bridgeway Management reported 2.87 million shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Boltwood Cap Management stated it has 12,251 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il owns 884,002 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 1.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 52,570 are owned by Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Co. Jnba Advsrs has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T, Nexstar end dispute with new carriage deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T, Starz sign carriage agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70B for 14.47 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,745 are owned by Roundview Ltd Limited Liability Company. 3,857 are held by Benin Mngmt. Pnc Financial Services Grp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Kiltearn Prns Llp has invested 3.65% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 203,455 shares. Convergence Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 2,408 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 197,145 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 1.3% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 41,637 shares. Semper Augustus Invests Gp Lc reported 21,284 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Beutel Goodman Ltd holds 1.12% or 1.81 million shares. Bennicas And Associate invested in 1.73% or 18,000 shares. Wheatland Advsr has invested 0.43% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hudock Grp Limited Liability Company reported 200 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Company owns 0.3% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 21,620 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).