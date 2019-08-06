American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose While Strategy Asset Managers Has Lifted Its Stake; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 355.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 22,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 29,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 6,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 5.74 million shares traded or 78.78% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 492,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.83 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 9.23 million shares traded or 10.74% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,811 shares to 15,011 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 21,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Options Bias in American Express (AXP) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings This Week -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “CVS Stock Bears Have Got It All Wrong – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Uberâ€™s and Lyftâ€™s losses will stand in sharp contrast with Disneyâ€™s â€˜Endgameâ€™ earnings windfall – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.19B for 8.02 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.