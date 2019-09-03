American Express Co. (AXP) Stock Rose While Davis Selected Advisers Has Cut by $22.37 Million Its Position; Korea Investment Decreased Weibo (WB) Holding as Valuation Declined

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in American Express Co. (AXP) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 205,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6.31 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689.88 million, down from 6.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316,000, down from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 1.25M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $150.76M for 15.21 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 12,900 shares to 69,124 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 34,000 shares to 157,650 shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) by 1.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se Adr (NYSE:SAP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 14.47 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

