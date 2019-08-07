American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose While Bluemar Capital Management Raised Position; Bunge Limited (BG) Share Value Rose While Mcclain Value Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 20,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 68,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, up from 47,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $123.31. About 2.01M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 8,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 33,367 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 491,249 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 16/05/2018 – Bunge files prospectus for Brazilian sugar IPO; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 22/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 22; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN SCOTTSDALE, AZ; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Bennicas & Associate has invested 0.67% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 9,838 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has invested 0.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa reported 1.44 million shares. Nomura Asset Ltd owns 136,816 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.04% stake. Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Management L L C has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Litespeed Management Limited Com accumulated 153,500 shares or 8.27% of the stock. Moreover, Cutler Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.93% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 42,200 shares. Amp Ltd holds 0.04% or 130,412 shares. 496,258 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 5 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt reported 0.61% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Blair William & Il invested in 0% or 8,843 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00M. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. 160,000 shares valued at $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 21,622 shares to 168,796 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 98,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,158 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).