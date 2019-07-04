American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose While Barr E S & Co Cut Holding by $1.65 Million; American International Group Has Boosted Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding by $750,241

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 2,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,296 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 27,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $281.69. About 226,206 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 15,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 228,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 3.53M shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 5,865 shares to 83,542 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 30,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps reported 0.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Grassi Inv owns 23,050 shares. Stanley Cap Llc holds 3.82% or 71,430 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 404,106 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Northeast Finance Consultants invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Chemical Bankshares reported 0.76% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Altfest L J And Commerce reported 0.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Limited holds 1.22% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 71,252 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.21% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Evanson Asset Mgmt Llc holds 3,706 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 0.21% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Indiana Investment invested in 0.31% or 5,463 shares. Axa holds 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 696,829 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.39% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 849 shares to 122,695 shares, valued at $143.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 10,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,607 shares, and cut its stake in Brady Corporation Cl A (NYSE:BRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pentwater Management Limited Partnership holds 3.66% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 1.08M shares. Brinker owns 11,447 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 97,023 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc has 710,648 shares. Jennison Lc has invested 0.08% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 22,869 are owned by Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability Com. Highbridge Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Prescott Group Lc holds 19,428 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 2,600 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 100 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt owns 2,461 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.16% or 120,731 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.04% or 685,136 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).