American Express Co (AXP) Stock Price Rose While Bank Of Nova Scotia Lowered Position; Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Lifted Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Stake by $2.47 Million

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 97.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 19,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, up from 19,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 1.48M shares traded or 252.23% up from the average. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 14,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 170,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.12 million, down from 184,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 4.38 million shares traded or 26.88% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fundx Investment Grp Limited Company reported 0.46% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Jag Capital Management Lc reported 0.23% stake. Moody Bankshares Division has invested 0.42% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hilltop reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Excalibur Management Corp reported 0.66% stake. Horrell Management invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 200 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc stated it has 84,478 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com Il has invested 0.61% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Quantum Capital Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel reported 66,189 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Nadler Fincl Grp Inc invested in 0.06% or 1,763 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.57% or 443,538 shares in its portfolio. Kopp Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 4,911 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 39,948 shares to 350,048 shares, valued at $19.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 167,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 14.04 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 38,499 shares to 9,781 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 149,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,598 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).