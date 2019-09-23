American Express Co (AXP) Stake Raised by Fisher Asset Management Llc; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Segment Wealth Management Boosted by $2.78 Million Its Stake

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 671,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 11.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40B, up from 10.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 1.04 million shares traded. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 64.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 7,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 19,483 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.09M, up from 11,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $379.95. About 1.71M shares traded. Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10,893 shares to 176,901 shares, valued at $22.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 43,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,545 shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv Adr (NYSE:AMX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Acropolis Invest Management Lc holds 10,464 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.55% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 11.35 million shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has invested 0.56% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Focused Wealth reported 0.04% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Van Eck Assoc invested in 46,640 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Boltwood Mgmt reported 21,504 shares stake. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 91,484 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Hartline Investment owns 10,713 shares. Crestwood Advsr Limited accumulated 6,837 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fosun holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 13,855 shares. Ent Fincl Svcs accumulated 0.01% or 481 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn Inc accumulated 0.03% or 59,153 shares. Regions Fin stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Us Savings Bank De reported 0.16% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP).

