American Express Co (AXP) Stake Maintained by Intersect Capital Llc; Verition Fund Management Position in Autoliv (ALV) Has Boosted by $716,714

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 223.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 9,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The hedge fund held 14,204 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 4,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 175,462 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 22/03/2018 – Autoliv: Leaders for Veoneer and Autoliv announced ahead of planned spin-off; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – VEONEER CFO SAYS “HAVE SOME MONEY” FOR M&A IN $1 BLN CASH INFUSION FROM AUTOLIV; 22/03/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS AFTER COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF, MIKAEL BRATT WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF AUTOLIV, WHICH WILL CONTAIN AUTOLIV’S PASSIVE SAFETY BUSINESS SEGMENT; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Sees FY Electronics Negative Organic Sales Growth of Around 3%; 08/03/2018 Autoliv: Autoliv Nominated to Develop and Produce First Level 3 ADAS System for Geely; 13/03/2018 – AUTOLIV HOLDER CEVIAN CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 7.5%; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv: Financial Report January March 2018; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV SEES VEONEER SPINOFF TRADING IN 3Q WITH NYSE LISTINGS; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv: Initial Capitalization of Veoneer to Be Provided Through Capital Injection for Up to $1.2B of Cash Liquidity

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $122.62. About 942,755 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 9,620 shares to 2,365 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (NASDAQ:RCII) by 349,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.