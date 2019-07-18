American Express Co (AXP) Stake Maintained by Intersect Capital Llc; Raffles Associates LP Cut Its Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Holding by $483,240

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $128.25. About 1.06 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $472.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 68,763 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC)

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.42 million for 26.77 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $586,625 activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider CARRIERI MICHAEL sold $489,125.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com accumulated 0% or 4,255 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2,491 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 60,933 shares. 7,300 were reported by Us Financial Bank De. Moreover, Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 13,137 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 923,397 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 922 shares. The New York-based Raffles Associate Ltd Partnership has invested 3.22% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 63,496 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 1,800 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Invesco Ltd accumulated 48,458 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Plc invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Highlander Cap Lc owns 148 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Thomas White has invested 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Diligent Invsts Ltd accumulated 3,351 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Everett Harris And Ca owns 8,987 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has 1.39% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 14,973 shares. Theleme Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.18% or 100,008 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0.16% or 23,943 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 22,315 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 1,899 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Corporation has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Corp, a West Virginia-based fund reported 8,400 shares. Moreover, Guardian Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 14,326 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation And Tru Com accumulated 3,933 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.26% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

