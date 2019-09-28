American Express Co (AXP) Stake Maintained by Bluemar Capital Management Llc; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Guggenheim Capital Upped Its Stake

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 79,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 68,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP)

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 131.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 30,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 53,984 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $638,000, up from 23,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 4.55 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Capital Mgmt stated it has 14,308 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Limited Liability invested 0.29% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bankshares Of Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 7.00 million shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Family Cap Trust reported 46,737 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Trust has 0.26% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 36,076 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn invested in 7,948 shares. Sol Mngmt Company has 0.46% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 13,864 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 49 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp reported 30,796 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Monetary Mgmt Grp holds 0.33% or 6,900 shares in its portfolio. Fundx Investment Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,000 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc owns 700 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications accumulated 2.42 million shares. Gideon Capital Advsr reported 8,124 shares.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $342.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 39,301 shares to 50,451 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,420 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 299,172 shares. Allstate Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,025 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 14.52M shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Blackrock Inc stated it has 54.73M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. M&T National Bank Corp holds 0% or 19,110 shares in its portfolio. 66,997 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd. Advent De owns 32,767 shares. Amer Inc holds 1.14M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Llc reported 11,897 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 25,100 shares. Federated Pa has 162,138 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 311,958 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Lc. 366,222 are owned by Prudential.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,439 shares to 21,493 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allianzgi Divers Inc & Cnv F by 26,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,494 shares, and cut its stake in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (NYSE:PMT).