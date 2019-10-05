American Express Co (AXP) Stake Maintained by Aperio Group Llc; Pfizer (PFE) Holding Maintained by W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 16,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 566,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.92 million, up from 549,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 16.98 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 2,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Yhb Investment Inc holds 0.16% or 8,142 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc owns 2,760 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 12,491 shares. 9,302 were accumulated by Ipswich Invest Mngmt. Estabrook Cap accumulated 0% or 5,415 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt invested 0.23% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). D E Shaw & has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Interstate Bancorporation owns 70,580 shares. Westwood Mngmt Il holds 3,800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mackenzie owns 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,720 shares. Boston Common Asset accumulated 23,292 shares. Northstar Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0.78% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Quantitative Inv holds 21,237 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $24.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 9,803 shares to 287,844 shares, valued at $19.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 83,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,080 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

