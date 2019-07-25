American Express Co (AXP) Stake Held by Intersect Capital Llc; Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Price Declined While Berkshire Hathaway Cut Holding

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $127.12. About 2.37 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6.34 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.55M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528.45M, down from 11.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 3.05M shares traded or 7.74% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 5.38 million shares to 70.91 million shares, valued at $3.66B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Top Energy Stocks-TELL-P.GENERAL – Stockhouse” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Energy Transfer’s Controversial Bakken Oil Pipeline Could Soon Get Much Bigger – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Phillips 66 Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Horrell Cap Management has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). California Pub Employees Retirement owns 1.24 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 5,062 shares in its portfolio. Investment Limited Liability Com invested in 4,001 shares. Kanawha Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,577 shares. Strategic Financial Svcs Inc accumulated 55,331 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Colony Gp Limited Company stated it has 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kempen Cap Nv owns 10,313 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 12,882 were reported by Lee Danner & Bass Inc. 1St Source Bankshares holds 6,758 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Copeland Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 31,358 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Asset One Com Limited has invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Natixis LP reported 136,846 shares. Spark Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.94 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.41% or 40,790 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett holds 0.13% or 5,316 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0.14% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 24,476 shares. Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Johnson Gp Inc reported 1,309 shares stake. 317 are owned by Tortoise Inv Management Lc. Adirondack has 2,940 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 14,489 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 5,552 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Btr Management Inc holds 3,560 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ghp Invest Advsrs has 40,095 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 492 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.27% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 11,287 shares. National Pension Ser holds 0.31% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 746,448 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of American Express Earnings – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Oil Slicks Trip up Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “American Express Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE: AXP) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.