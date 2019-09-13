American Express Co (AXP) Shares Rose While Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Trimmed Its Holding; Conning Has Decreased Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding by $3.52 Million; Market Value Rose

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 43,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 532,920 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.67 million, down from 576,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 1.57M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 12,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 237,863 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.71M, down from 249,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 3.06M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,230 shares to 2,562 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 27,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cobblestone Limited Liability Company New York accumulated 92,824 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 30,988 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Il has 0.61% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 48,393 shares. Westover Advisors Limited Company accumulated 20,840 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fsi Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 8.94% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Headinvest Ltd Co accumulated 44,037 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Co holds 2,307 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 194,812 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Financial Advantage has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Karpas Strategies reported 15,250 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Webster Fincl Bank N A accumulated 2,325 shares. Papp L Roy & Associate reported 7,400 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.31 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc owns 3,256 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 44,900 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 754,168 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.03% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 12,925 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Lc reported 71,163 shares. Moreover, Pggm Invs has 0.32% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 775,177 shares. Professional Advisory reported 183,750 shares. Ashfield Llc reported 5,800 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Hartford Invest Mngmt Comm owns 27,032 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 58,039 shares.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.54 million for 15.54 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.