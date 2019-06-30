American Express Co (AXP) Shares Rose While Douglass Winthrop Advisors Decreased Holding; As Aci Worldwide Com (ACIW) Market Value Rose, Sawgrass Asset Management Increased Position by $877,600

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 6,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.01M, down from 244,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $123.44. About 4.34 million shares traded or 37.39% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc Com (ACIW) by 148.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 27,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 18,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 1.11 million shares traded or 64.49% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 04/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight the Future of Campus Commerce at Ellucian Live 2018; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl B. (NYSE:NKE) by 21,509 shares to 124,587 shares, valued at $10.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 944,126 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 8,196 shares to 297,002 shares, valued at $74.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc Com New (NYSE:TJX) by 12,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.05 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.