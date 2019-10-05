American Express Co (AXP) Shares Rose While Cipher Capital LP Lowered Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Has Upped by Peak Asset Management Llc

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 3,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 73,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19M, up from 69,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan trader charged with conspiring to fix currency prices; 17/04/2018 – SLT: Securities services revenue boost at JP Morgan Chase; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 05/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CO-PRESIDENT DANIEL PINTO COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: JPMORGAN DOESN’T MONETIZE CLIENT DATA; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 46.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 48,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 56,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01 million, down from 105,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,470 are owned by Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated. Davis accumulated 64,434 shares or 4.15% of the stock. The Illinois-based Jmg Finance Gp has invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 6,856 were reported by Bell Bank. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 5,391 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Llc has invested 1.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Llc has 0.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,494 shares. Centurylink Invest Management reported 41,624 shares. Quadrant Cap Limited Company accumulated 1.43% or 24,448 shares. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 6.14 million shares or 0.99% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management has invested 0.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Navellier & Associate has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri holds 144,889 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa accumulated 0.61% or 670,568 shares. Lifeplan Finance Group Inc Inc accumulated 6,396 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 172,726 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Ledyard Retail Bank accumulated 5,528 shares. Orrstown Financial Ser Inc reported 10,685 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hilton Capital Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 14,220 shares. Parsec Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stanley Cap Management Lc reported 4.24% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Clark Capital Management Inc reported 353,809 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability reported 54,468 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 2,162 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Rench Wealth Management stated it has 2.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Signalpoint Asset Ltd reported 2,851 shares. M&R Capital stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The New York-based Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Tru has invested 0.35% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 41,008 shares to 144,170 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 8,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 13.75 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.