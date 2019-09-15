American Express Co (AXP) Shares Rose While Buckingham Asset Management Raised Its Position; Rockshelter Capital Management Lifted Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $2.27 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 2,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 10,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 7,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.34 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 78,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 303,859 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.81M, up from 225,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC – ON MARCH 22, CO ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – BOFA GAP WIDENS TO 57.9% FOR BONUSES; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS AXELROD TO START IN MAY, REPLACES MICHELLE CARTER; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws the ratings on certain shelf registrations issued by Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust IV, Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding IV, L.P. and Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding V, L.P; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Brokerage Staffs Up, Robos Target the Rich — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $291.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 43,281 shares to 174,062 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 5,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,626 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass reported 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kempner Incorporated accumulated 257,766 shares. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.96% stake. Nomura Hldg holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 5.63M shares. St Germain D J has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Japan-based Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Court Place Advsr Ltd invested in 0.78% or 68,224 shares. King Luther Capital Management owns 7.71 million shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0.4% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 51.57M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 27.06 million shares. Kahn Brothers Gp De holds 14,216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Ltd has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cleararc Cap Inc owns 132,764 shares. Compton Cap Incorporated Ri owns 98,324 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cypress Asset Tx reported 0.13% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 635 shares. Waverton Investment Ltd holds 0.41% or 66,292 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 504 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 340 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.37% or 12,511 shares. Shayne & Co Ltd Liability Co holds 3.69% or 45,465 shares. Osterweis Cap Management reported 1,792 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.31% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Blb&B Ltd Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,896 shares. Raymond James has invested 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Strategic Value Investing: Deep-Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Not the Way to Start September – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Flat Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.