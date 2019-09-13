American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Verition Fund Management Decreased Its Position by $1.66 Million as Share Value Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Global Endowment Management LP Increased Holding by $1.71 Million

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 609.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 13,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 15,330 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 2,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $138.16. About 2.25 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 81.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 13,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 3,131 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $386,000, down from 16,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $119.07. About 2.14 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pershing Square’s 13F Shows New Stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B), Exits United Technologies (UTX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 227,923 were reported by Guardian Tru. 6,505 were accumulated by Callahan Ltd Co. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 21,058 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital reported 202,089 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Co owns 43,719 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 18.07M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.32% or 31,236 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Co owns 11,296 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. 74,989 are held by Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Com. Rdl Financial Inc owns 2,243 shares. Fairfield Bush, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,127 shares. Korea holds 0.2% or 354,424 shares. Fagan Associates invested 1.78% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank reported 0.2% stake.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 19,160 shares to 14,190 shares, valued at $527,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimpress N V by 17,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,690 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Even Financial Announces $25 Million Series B; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance, And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Strategic Value Investing: Deep-Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.31 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.