American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Valueworks Has Trimmed Holding by $517,707; 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Patten Group Has Decreased Its Position

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 4,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 31,815 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, down from 36,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $117.57. About 1.17M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,484 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 17,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $165.54. About 1.39M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.17 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.13 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

