American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Valueworks Has Cut Position by $517,707; Burlington Stores (BURL) Position Upped by Stephens Investment Management Group Llc

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 21,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 334,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.99M, up from 313,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $193.52. About 242,914 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 4,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 31,815 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, down from 36,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $117.09. About 1.12 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $5.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17,651 shares to 76,653 shares, valued at $46.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,503 shares, and cut its stake in Wingstop Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold BURL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.54 million shares or 3.49% less from 67.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 6,055 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 2,900 shares. Shellback LP stated it has 3.39% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Brookstone Cap holds 2,914 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1,598 are owned by American Int Inc. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 10,375 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal Finance stated it has 7,748 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Pinebridge Investments LP has 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 410 shares. Ithaka Gp Llc reported 3.31% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Hsbc Hldgs Pcl owns 32,428 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 6,030 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc reported 5,988 shares stake. 12,408 are owned by Utah Retirement. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.04% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 42,205 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lakeview Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has 1.6% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 22,209 shares. Hugh Johnson Limited Com reported 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sequoia Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% or 48,497 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.29% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 55,885 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Jane Street Group Inc Lc has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Korea has 0.4% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 754,039 shares. Veritable LP reported 0.11% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company reported 14,689 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 560,093 shares. Homrich Berg has 3,490 shares. Central National Bank invested in 3,479 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets Inc holds 28,503 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oxbow Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,740 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.07 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.