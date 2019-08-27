American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Third Point Has Lowered Position by $152.60 Million as Share Value Rose; Third Point Upped Danaher (DHR) Stake by $79.20 Million; Stock Rose

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $117.51. About 1.63M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $137.77. About 747,137 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life has 0.03% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,071 shares. Healthcor Limited Partnership reported 1.05 million shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 3,397 shares. Amer Interest Gp has 280,792 shares. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 2.62% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Parnassus Invs Ca has invested 2.5% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Lakeview Cap Partners stated it has 3,414 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,968 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Plancorp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 2,903 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 0.03% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,811 shares. 6,886 were reported by Sigma Planning. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 102,758 shares. S R Schill And Assoc invested in 3,210 shares or 0.26% of the stock. The New York-based Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Liability has 1,825 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 1.40 million shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $163.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 910,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.75 million shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited invested 1.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 2,100 were reported by Cape Ann Bancorporation. Rench Wealth Management holds 27,475 shares. 18,368 are owned by Boston Family Office Limited Co. 4,880 were reported by Mycio Wealth Ptnrs. Blackrock invested in 43.87 million shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Whittier Co Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 41,496 shares. Geode Limited accumulated 8.68M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 2,395 shares. Mariner Ltd Company reported 0.06% stake. Wealthquest stated it has 2,043 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Lc holds 0.51% or 33,421 shares in its portfolio. Fort Point Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.36% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.12 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.