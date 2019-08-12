American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Strategy Asset Managers Raised Position by $2.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Connecticut Wtr Svc (CTWS) Stock Value Rose, Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $545,564

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (CTWS) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 8,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The institutional investor held 74,414 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 82,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $842.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.8. About 28,299 shares traded. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 8.20% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water Service 2017 Rev $113.8M; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY – ON APRIL 5, CO VERBALLY COMMUNICATED INTENT TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL TO CONNECTICUT WATER CEO DAVID BENOIT & DELIVERED WRITTEN PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – SJW Group Comments on Cal Water’s Proxy Contest and Reaffirms Commitment to Merger of Equals with Connecticut Water; 31/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Announces Amendment to Merger Agreement with SJW Group to Allow for Solicitation of Alternative Proposals; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – JAMES LYNCH WILL SERVE AS CFO OF NEWLY COMBINED COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – IF DEAL WITH SJW GROUP TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, SJW WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO CASH FEE OF $42.5 MLN; 15/03/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service, Inc. to Combine in All-Stk Transaction to Create Leading Water Utility Co; 15/03/2018 – Combined Connecticut Water Service-SJW Company Expected to Establish Dividend at Least Equivalent to SJW’s 2018 Annual Dividend of $1.12/Share; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – BOTH COMPANIES EXPECT TO MAINTAIN EXISTING DIVIDEND PAYMENTS UNTIL TRANSACTION IS COMPLETED; 10/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Raises Dividend to 31.25c

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 355.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 22,813 shares as the company's stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 29,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 6,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 2.14M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St." on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance" published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance" on July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha" on December 14, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 28, 2019 – Seeking Alpha" published on January 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Ex-Dividend Reminder: Interpublic Group of Companies, Connecticut Water Service and TerraForm Power – Nasdaq" on May 29, 2019.

