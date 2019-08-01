American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Decreased Its Holding by $2.19 Million; Steadfast Capital Management LP Decreased Its Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $33.45 Million

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 20,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 185,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.30 million, down from 205,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $126.08. About 1.15 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 3.55M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.88 million, down from 4.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 364,151 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.14% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). North Star Management owns 28 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 100,180 shares. 15,445 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 105,858 shares. Legacy Ptnrs has invested 0.13% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 33,742 were accumulated by Cibc Asset. Echo Street Ltd Company reported 1.83 million shares. First Personal Financial Service reported 2,683 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 4,227 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset owns 111,423 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0% or 100 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 1.25 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 90,752 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 25,702 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52,888 shares to 2.67 million shares, valued at $314.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 102,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.94 million for 11.11 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 6,856 shares to 47,565 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 24,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fin Corporation holds 0.24% or 186,876 shares in its portfolio. Colony holds 149,216 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 1,523 were accumulated by First Fincl In. Veritas Asset Llp holds 6.55M shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Davis Selected Advisers holds 3.39% or 6.31M shares in its portfolio. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.92% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fmr Llc owns 26.27M shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Parsec Financial Mgmt reported 3,241 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Symphony Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bokf Na has 26,445 shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 91,954 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corp owns 36,142 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 7.23% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

