American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Smead Capital Management Cut Position by $2.80 Million as Stock Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lifted Position in United States Stl New (Put) (X) as Market Valuation Declined

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 25,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.61M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $120.67. About 5.08 million shares traded or 59.41% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (X) by 615% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 615,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 715,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.94M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 11.29 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 09/03/2018 – ABC News: BREAKING: .@TurnbullMalcolm confirms new United States steel and aluminium tariffs will not apply to Australia; 09/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL HOLDER VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS 5.5% PASSIVE STAKE; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL FORECASTS 2Q18 ADJ EBITDA OF $400M; EBITDA EST $452M; 26/04/2018 – U.S STEEL REPORTS CHALLENGES WITH YET-TO-BE REVITALIZED ASSETS; 20/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – WILL RESTART ONE OF TWO BLAST FURNACES AND STEELMAKING FACILITIES AT ITS GRANITE CITY WORKS PLANT; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel lmports; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 – $1.8 BLN; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Lifts Earnings Forecast on Mill Restart, Trump Tariff; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.50 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

