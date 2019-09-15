American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Rk Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.14 Million as Shares Rose; Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Shapiro Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 9,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 48,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03 million, down from 58,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.94M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) by 19.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 2.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 14.53 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.28 billion, up from 12.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 6.45 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 865,364 shares to 705,882 shares, valued at $46.76B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.