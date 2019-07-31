American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Rk Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $970,972; As Autozone Com (AZO) Market Valuation Rose, Pggm Investments Has Boosted Holding by $2.16 Million

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Autozone Inc Com (AZO) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 2,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.83 million, up from 73,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Autozone Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $13.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1130.29. About 87,969 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 67,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $125.8. About 975,785 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 198,047 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hartford Financial Management owns 3,827 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 354,236 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability accumulated 355,196 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 52,735 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md stated it has 16,971 shares. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson owns 0.25% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,880 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 400 shares. First Personal has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 150 shares. Mai Capital reported 2,530 shares. Washington Tru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 13,598 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0.05% stake. Jump Trading Ltd Llc has 21,938 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. 2,500 are owned by Moreno Evelyn V.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.12 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR) by 57,000 shares to 393,000 shares, valued at $51.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc Com (NYSE:UDR).