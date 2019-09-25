American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Rk Asset Management Cut Holding by $1.14 Million as Valuation Rose; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Position

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 9,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 48,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03M, down from 58,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.17. About 5.13M shares traded or 47.40% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 163,875 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.09M, down from 183,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $160.03. About 2.83 million shares traded or 31.34% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 60,281 were accumulated by Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd invested in 353,498 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Factory Mutual Ins Co invested in 79,000 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 179,167 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 0.19% or 601,796 shares. Truepoint has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Blue Chip Ptnrs accumulated 22,578 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Coho Prtn owns 560,265 shares. Lincoln Cap Limited Company stated it has 2,483 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 2,113 were accumulated by Cheviot Value Ltd Liability. Sadoff Inv Lc reported 1,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cadence Fincl Bank Na invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Washington Tru Communications holds 89,302 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 7,147 shares in its portfolio. Argyle Mgmt has 3,760 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 30.08 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.20 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 670 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management. Inv Counselors Of Maryland holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10 stated it has 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Guardian Life Insur Commerce Of America has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Maryland-based Montgomery Inv has invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Epoch Inv Partners holds 59,153 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.34% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 1.11 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,003 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 15,764 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 11,669 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0.13% or 204,538 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 562,492 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 8,140 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 6,300 are owned by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al.