American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Qv Investors Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.87 Million as Shares Rose; Jump Trading Has Upped Position in Kb Home (KBH) by $452,496

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 257,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.17 million, down from 284,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 2.14M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 1.08 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 89,096 shares to 9,704 shares, valued at $604,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 225,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,958 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James reported 0.06% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Lsv Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 765,810 shares. Advisory Networks Limited invested in 0% or 1,200 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0.01% stake. Natixis owns 267,202 shares. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Nj reported 16,125 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 16,521 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Signaturefd Limited Co holds 2,049 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carlson Lp stated it has 417,043 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 3.62M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.32 million shares. Icon Advisers Inc Com invested in 25,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Fil invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.16 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.