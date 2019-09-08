American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Provise Management Group Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Value Rose, Encompass Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 4,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 62,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, down from 66,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.48 million shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 675,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.57M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.6. About 1.49M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 14.45 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 18,520 shares to 61,402 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 1.06M shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $79.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $307.88M for 12.71 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.