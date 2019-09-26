American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Price Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Envestnet Asset Management Has Decreased Its J2 Global (JCOM) Position by $2.67 Million

Price Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 95.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc sold 43,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $262,000, down from 45,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 2.61M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 67.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 30,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 14,842 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 45,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $89.36. About 257,201 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seizert Prtn Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 14,438 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 146,768 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.15% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.04% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Timessquare Capital Management Llc has 0.8% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 1.17 million shares. Regions Fincl invested in 0% or 4,907 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,707 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 91,696 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 7,488 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 72,487 were accumulated by American Century. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 22,414 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research holds 94,565 shares. Shelton Cap Management accumulated 3,256 shares.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $79.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 11,180 shares to 353,180 shares, valued at $30.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 35,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 12.06% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $76.47 million for 14.14 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.32 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

