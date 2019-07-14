American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Pdt Partners Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose; As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Lifted Position

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: House Intel ends Trump-Russia probe, says no evidence of collusion; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 24.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 63,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 197,903 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63 million, down from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.57M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,620 shares to 9,317 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,328 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 1.14% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pioneer Financial Bank N A Or invested 2.69% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Interocean Cap Llc holds 13,992 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 34,390 are owned by Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership has 0.29% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability owns 62,982 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 48,931 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce New York. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 60,247 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.2% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 8,449 shares. Advisors Management Ltd Liability Company has 4,389 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Truepoint has 0.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 15,682 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 24.96 million shares or 1.6% of the stock. Fenimore Asset reported 0.01% stake. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.33% or 8,165 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc, a Arizona-based fund reported 83,571 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel faces stronger headwinds from blacklist – RBC – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel remains weak after trade deal – analysts – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 17, 2019 : VEON, TRUE, CZR, FDC, KR, LC, LXP, PFE, AEG, MSFT, QCOM, INTC – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Forward-Thinking NVDA Is Likely Still the Best Chipmaker Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Let Industry Noise Deter You From MU Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N V by 58,227 shares to 62,882 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 69,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 585,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Express Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts React After American Express Rings Up Q4 EPS, Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on January 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Square Stock Is Breaking Out and Running to $84 – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.60 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.