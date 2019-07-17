American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.16 Million as Stock Price Rose; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shares Declined While First Foundation Advisors Trimmed by $1.34 Million Its Holding

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 10,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265.56M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $128.06. About 2.15M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 14,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 297,564 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.10M, down from 312,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 2.89M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.62 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Australia&New Zealand Bkg Gr Sponsored Adr (ANZBY) by 108,260 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $40.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:LPT) by 10,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv owns 14,200 shares. Private Management Grp, a California-based fund reported 299,101 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 169,375 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas reported 0.43% stake. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma holds 0.17% or 9,854 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.77% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.74% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Noesis Mangement reported 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Allstate invested 0.23% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 134,538 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Edgestream Prtnrs LP stated it has 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 2,315 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Lc has 53,930 shares.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp/Midstream I (NYSE:KYN) by 494,155 shares to 739,539 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 79,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Doubleline Opportunistic Credi (DBL).

