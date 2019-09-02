American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Upped Holding by $614,651 as Share Price Rose; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Upped Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Holding by $411,516

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 34,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 120,588 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 86,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.47 million market cap company. It closed at $13.34 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 5,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 17,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 11,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance accumulated 46,593 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.11% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 1St Source Comml Bank owns 0.13% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 124,718 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 225,011 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp owns 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 2,702 shares. Staley Advisers has invested 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 0% or 19,604 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 526,228 shares. City Of London Invest Mngmt Ltd invested 0.1% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 15,550 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 400 shares. Lincoln Natl owns 107,999 shares. Invesco has 181,234 shares.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraneshares Csi China Internet (KWEB) by 28,660 shares to 53,340 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Van Kampen Dynamic Credit Opp (VTA) by 189,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,617 shares, and cut its stake in Cresud Adr (NASDAQ:CRESY).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 37,728 shares to 11,728 shares, valued at $368,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 84,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,371 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

