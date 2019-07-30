American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Lourd Capital Decreased Holding by $1.98 Million as Stock Price Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Position Raised by Anchor Capital Advisors Llc

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 18,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,791 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 37,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $126.81. About 913,527 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 89,503 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.60 million, up from 87,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $177.41. About 1.30M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “American Express Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Oil Slicks Trip up Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Comm has 18,102 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 15,514 are held by Independent Investors Inc. Moreover, Scotia has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.72% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 29,228 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 6,370 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 976,305 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 145,733 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 5.39 million are held by Invesco Limited. Monetary Group Inc owns 7,025 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Old Natl Natl Bank In reported 0.05% stake. Personal Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,649 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.04% or 46,533 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advsr has 0.69% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 82,947 shares or 6.92% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Commercial Bank And holds 3,933 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.24 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,552 shares to 127,350 shares, valued at $25.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,893 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why 3M Stock Is Untouchable – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3M (MMM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Possibility Of A Rosy Future With 3M Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “3M Co. (MMM) and SGA Settle Patent Dispute Relating to Paint Spray Technology – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.