American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Lowered Holding by $1.21 Million as Market Value Rose; Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 73.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 9,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 3,492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $431,000, down from 13,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 66,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 201,710 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.75 million, up from 134,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $123.88. About 420,492 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 34,943 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $155.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 2,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,888 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 16,963 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 16,564 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd accumulated 2,850 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 493,851 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 54,161 shares. Cambridge Rech Incorporated has 11,643 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 20,032 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 153 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 3.34M shares. Alley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 36,623 shares. Creative Planning has 12,207 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs, Japan-based fund reported 33,504 shares. Element Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.19% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Broadridge Announces Data Control Solution Suite – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Broadridge’s Global Asset Servicing Solution Now Live on Amazon Web Services – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Broadridge Financial (BR) Up 10.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12,264 shares to 15,964 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyar Asset Inc invested in 6,370 shares. 1,176 were reported by Spectrum Mngmt Grp Incorporated. Zacks Investment Mngmt has 0.53% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 207,990 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,805 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd reported 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bp Pcl holds 66,000 shares. Principal Grp has invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Farmers & Merchants Invests reported 588 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,225 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 697,680 shares. Amica Retiree Med owns 11,007 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Estabrook Capital Management stated it has 5,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.23% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 2,969 shares.