American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Holding; Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Stake Maintained by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 71,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 161,234 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.91M, down from 232,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 5.34 million shares traded or 56.39% up from the average. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 42.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 89,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 299,272 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 209,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 18.93 million shares traded or 31.65% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 272,126 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 0.4% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 25.07M shares. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 28,545 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 1.96 million shares. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 16,458 shares. 157,148 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 551,124 shares. Alyeska Inv Gru Lp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 683,085 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 68,052 shares. 16,000 were accumulated by Mraz Amerine Associate. King Luther Cap Management holds 13,450 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 7,500 shares. Rock Point Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Vermont-based fund reported 435,746 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 189,373 shares.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Just Doubled My Position In 12%-Yielding Annaly Capital Management – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reasons To Purchase Annaly Despite An Uncertain Future – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pressure Remains On Annaly – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital Management: 10.9% Covered Yield And 10% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $26.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr by 14,366 shares to 67,098 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 11,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,125 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Green Anthony C had bought 50,000 shares worth $478,000 on Tuesday, May 14. $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7. $2.89 million worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6.

Analysts await American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.04 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American ExpreS Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 16,621 shares to 59,060 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).