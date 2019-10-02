American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Junto Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Prologis Reit (PLD) Holder Bourgeon Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Rose

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. Reit (PLD) by 47.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 32,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 36,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 69,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.73. About 1.09M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 113,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 638,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.84M, down from 752,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $113.26. About 3.51M shares traded or 0.77% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 178,073 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $66.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 13.61 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $172.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp. (New) (NYSE:FLR) by 13,400 shares to 22,950 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.51 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

