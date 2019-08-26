American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Trimmed Holding by $4.59 Million as Stock Rose; Rivernorth Capital Management Boosted Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stake by $1.80 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 449,001 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7.77 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.15 million, up from 7.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $691.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.0208 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6808. About 84,312 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 91.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 42,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 3,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 46,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.82. About 1.98 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic by 46,181 shares to 80,106 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 5,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.16 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA) by 248,459 shares to 340,864 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD) by 747,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT).

