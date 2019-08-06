American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding; As Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Market Value Declined, Walthausen & Company Increased Stake by $1.95 Million

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 91.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 42,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 3,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 46,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $122.48. About 2.66 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 52,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 199,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, up from 147,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 938,983 shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.72 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

