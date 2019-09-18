American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Hs Management Partners Has Upped Stake by $8.13 Million; Overbrook Management Holding In Constellium Nv (CSTM) Was Has Increased

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 422,366 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 347,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 1.58 million shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 66,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 611,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.43 million, up from 544,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 2.29M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium’s operations in Singen certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $484.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,160 shares to 20,232 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 55,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,765 shares, and cut its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Express Plans Live Audio Webcast of the Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Of The Most Used Business Credit Cards – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Strategic Value Investing: Deep-Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 6,900 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 0.24% or 18,368 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Co holds 6,912 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Scotia Cap has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 15,347 shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 0.48% or 2.89M shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc owns 386,050 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr has 0.24% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 51,562 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3.02 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. St Germain D J Co Inc invested in 93,831 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Susquehanna Interest Llp has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Jnba Advsrs has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Argent Tru invested in 0.68% or 54,011 shares. 85 were reported by Ruggie Grp. Geode Cap Limited Company has invested 0.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 18,524 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.