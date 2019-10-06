American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Hs Management Partners Has Boosted Position; Franco Nevada (FNV) Shareholder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Decreased Its Holding by $8.40 Million

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 513,683 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 66,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 611,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.43 million, up from 544,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.75 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssr Mng Inc by 500,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.80M for 53.66 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lee Danner And Bass holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7,283 shares. Michigan-based Savings Bank has invested 0.86% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc reported 25,000 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company holds 0.13% or 10,324 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0.12% or 638,765 shares in its portfolio. Amer Asset Management holds 0.17% or 1,982 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Manchester Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Company owns 21,237 shares. 1,789 are owned by Mengis Cap Mgmt. Natl Asset Management reported 6,448 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Spc holds 2,394 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,492 shares. Boston Family Office Lc stated it has 18,368 shares. Pggm Invs holds 338,996 shares.