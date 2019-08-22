American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Upped Position by $545,000 as Stock Value Rose; Aravt Global Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Decreased by $2.99 Million as Share Value Rose

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $122.27. About 1.99 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.34 million, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $182.04. About 10.34 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook is trying to remove offensive content from the website but runs into problems with context; 22/05/2018 – NOBODY WANTS FAKE NEWS – ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Oculus Go headset to launch at F8 conference in May; 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s PR-Driven Apology Tour; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk just deleted Tesla’s and SpaceX’s Facebook pages in response to #DeleteFacebook “Looks lame anyway,” Musk tweeted; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians; 11/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Facebook says it’s withdrawing its opposition to the California Privacy Act. On the ballot in; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘OVERWHELMING FEEDBACK’ OF FACEBOOK USERS IS THAT THEY PREFER ADS RELEVANT TO THEM OVER IRRELEVANT ONES; 06/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Apology Tour Continues; Irwin Gotlieb Retires; Cereal’s Sugary Bet

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 29,600 shares to 175,942 shares, valued at $19.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 34,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,100 shares, and cut its stake in Harborone Bancorp Inc.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Limited Liability Company reported 4.06M shares stake. Indiana Inv Mgmt stated it has 5,463 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.27% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 58,413 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 401,483 shares. 1,913 are owned by Bbr Limited Liability Com. Pdts Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 197,903 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 374,493 shares in its portfolio. Montag Caldwell Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Overbrook Management owns 0.97% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 41,203 shares. Strategic Serv invested in 2,805 shares. Grassi holds 0.37% or 23,050 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 5,380 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 949,268 shares. 3,419 are held by First Citizens Natl Bank Tru. Washington invested in 0.04% or 5,707 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal reported 259,660 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Cortland Assocs Incorporated Mo holds 7.51% or 278,681 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 10,755 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Telos Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.17% or 3,212 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 95,800 shares. Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.05% or 799 shares. 4,261 are held by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 4,312 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability accumulated 1.15% or 42,425 shares. Stanley owns 32,692 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clearbridge Ltd invested in 8.78 million shares or 1.29% of the stock. Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.11% stake. Roosevelt Invest Group accumulated 134,889 shares or 2.8% of the stock. Scge Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 5.2% or 500,000 shares.

Aravt Global Llc, which manages about $631.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 52,000 shares to 486,000 shares, valued at $36.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What We Know About Mastercard’s Reported New Interest In Cryptocurrencies – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Facebook Paid People To Transcribe User Audio – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Instagram users can flag false info – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.