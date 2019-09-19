American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Gm Advisory Group Has Trimmed Stake by $1.89 Million as Stock Value Rose; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Market Value Rose, Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Cut Position

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 2.29 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70 million, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 377,256 shares traded or 5.18% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47M and $318.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,304 shares to 14,628 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 22,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kraft Shares Tumble as Buffett Partner 3G Capital Cuts Stake – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Of The Most Used Business Credit Cards – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.27 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Amica Retiree stated it has 11,007 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management has invested 2.54% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Riverpark Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 1.9% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Selway Asset Management reported 1.23% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Buckhead Cap Management Limited Company holds 66,699 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Capital Planning Limited Com owns 28,176 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Lc owns 517,740 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 6,226 were reported by Capital Invest Advisors Ltd. Fruth Inv Mngmt accumulated 11,950 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 130,617 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd invested in 0.28% or 22,705 shares. Forbes J M & Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 71,106 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 4,006 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated has 914 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,104 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 43,586 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 12,300 shares. Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,252 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 106 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 125,750 shares. Lomas Cap Ltd Co holds 7.77% or 705,058 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech holds 17,454 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Leavell Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 7,600 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc has 4,154 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Art Advsr owns 4,249 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 133,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru Commerce reported 3,300 shares stake. The Australia-based Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Johnson Counsel accumulated 61,142 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Great American Insurance adds division – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Financial Group: This 5.875% Baby Bond Is Now Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Great American division CEO exits – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Share Price Is Up 72% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38M for 14.01 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.