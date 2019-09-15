American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Gm Advisory Group Decreased Its Position; Murphy Capital Management Lifted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $946,428

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 94,279 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.63 million, up from 87,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.34 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47M and $318.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 7,202 shares to 29,612 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 8,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Av Ut Ser (DIA) by 1,782 shares to 21,621 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Sp500 Trust Sr 1 (SPY) by 3,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,186 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).