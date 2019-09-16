American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Gm Advisory Group Decreased Its Holding by $1.89 Million as Stock Rose; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Position in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Cut as Stock Value Declined

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 43,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 197,368 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.09 million, down from 240,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 26,759 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $117.01. About 1.16 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0.05% or 972,349 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 56,713 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.29% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 126,364 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 61 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridges Investment Management holds 0.04% or 9,494 shares in its portfolio. Clark Capital Mgmt Group reported 353,809 shares. Barton Invest Mngmt holds 3,870 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability reported 1,747 shares stake. 86,670 were accumulated by Gm Advisory Group. Savings Bank has invested 0.19% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 180,018 are held by Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Ironwood Fin Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 731 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stonebridge holds 0.2% or 4,040 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.06 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47 million and $318.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 5,951 shares to 289,984 shares, valued at $31.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Mgmt holds 1.31 million shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada invested in 0.01% or 935 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 117,441 shares stake. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Cornerstone has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.05% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). First Personal owns 70 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 474,859 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation has invested 0.59% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 18,603 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 6,091 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 11,530 were accumulated by Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 294,006 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 13 shares.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp, which manages about $649.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 144,462 shares to 194,093 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95 million for 18.98 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.